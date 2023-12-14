Family of missing Chicago teen found dead speaks out

A grieving mother – distraught and heartbroken – is seeking justice after her teenage daughter was brutally killed.

Police are looking for suspects in the homicide of Amarise Parker, 15, who was found unresponsive in a South Shore apartment building this week.

Now, a reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Parker’s parents stood with community activists Thursday night, distributing flyers in the neighborhood where her body was found – in hopes someone will come forward.

"She was 15," said Yahanna Clark, Parker’s mom. "She was a lovely soul, everybody loved her."

A sophomore in high school, Parker had her whole life ahead of her, but on Tuesday, her body was found inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue.

The Morgan Park teen had been strangled to death.

"She didn’t deserve this, she didn’t deserve this," said Clark.

In an emotional plea during a news conference Thursday, Clark asked for anyone with information about her daughter's killer to come forward.

"You need to just give it up, because God is going to get you anyway," said Clark.

"This was somebody’s baby and we’re asking for help," said Andrew Holmes, crisis responder. "Someone knows who took this 15-year-old’s life."

Amarise Parker | Chicago police

Parker had run away in August and was reported missing again on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Just this week, her mom says Parker called asking to be picked up.

"She was dating this young man that knew she was underage," said Clark. "She had reached out to me and was trying to come home and had strength enough to give the actual address. I picked her up on the corner right there and she ended up leaving again."

It's unclear who called 911, and if anyone was in the residence when police arrived.

"She wasn’t out looking for trouble, unfortunately trouble found her," said Lisette Guillen with Case Files Chicago.

Parker’s mom says the teen loved to sing and dance, and wanted to be a cosmetologist one day.

Anyone with information about Parker’s death is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department or report tips online by clicking HERE.

Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling 1-800-U-TELL-US (800-883-5587).