Family of murdered 14-year-old Chicago boy speaks out at vigil
CHICAGO - Emotional words from the family of 14-year-old Rayjohn Harshaw, who was shot and killed on Saturday near his aunt's home on Chicago's South Side.
A prayer vigil followed by a balloon release celebrating his memory was held on Monday.
"Rayjohn was an angel. He was an angel. He was an angel, now he's a real angel," one family member said.
Monday would have been Rayjohn's first day of school at Hyde Park Academy.