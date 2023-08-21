Family of murdered 14-year-old Chicago boy speaks out at vigil

Emotional words from the family of 14-year-old Rayjohn Harshaw, who was shot and killed on Saturday near his aunt's home on Chicago's South Side.

A prayer vigil followed by a balloon release celebrating his memory was held on Monday.

"Rayjohn was an angel. He was an angel. He was an angel, now he's a real angel," one family member said.

Monday would have been Rayjohn's first day of school at Hyde Park Academy.