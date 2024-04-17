Family of slain Englewood man demands justice after suspect's release

The mother of Kashard Herrod says her son didn't deserve what happened to him late last month.

"He was so very kind and loved by everybody," said Constine McCauley. "They seen him laying in the street. They say he had been bloody."

The father of two was dropping off a woman he was out on a date with in the 6600 block of South Green Street in Englewood. When on that block, he was beaten to death on March 29.

"They need to find that young lady and question her, charge her," said Herrod's grandmother, Beverly Russell.

His family says his body was found in the middle of the street. His car, his wallet and his ID were also stolen.

Chicago police took Devin Finney, 32, into custody on April 1. At that time, he was charged with first-degree murder for Herrod's death, but has since been released.

Finney has been arrested several times for battery and other crimes. This time, he's facing similar charges: misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor criminal damage to property in connection with what happened to Herrod.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office ruled Herrod's death a homicide due to multiple injuries.

"After a thorough review, we concluded that the totality of the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to file murder charges related to this incident. As prosecutors, we have both an ethical and legal obligation to make charging decisions based on the evidence, facts and the law," said the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Herrod' family says the charges don't go far enough.

"We want the state's attorney to open this case back up or step down, period," said Herrod's cousin, Allena Taylor.

The state's attorney's office also says they will receive any additional information that is brought to them.

The family says they will be calling Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office every day.