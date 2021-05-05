Expand / Collapse search

Family of slain pregnant mom hosts memorial project in her honor

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Little Village
Family of slain mother hosts diaper giveaway

CHICAGO - The family of a slain pregnant mother hosted a memorial project on Wednesday.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was murdered in 2019, after she was lured to a Southwest Side home.

The 19-year-old woman was strangled and her son was cut from her womb. The baby died two months later.

On Wednesday, her 5-year-old son and family held a food and diaper distribution event in the Little Village neighborhood.

"Planting a seed of kindness because the family feels that if the people who murdered Marlen would have kindness in their hearts, maybe they wouldn't have committed the crime," a family representative said.

Last month, the Marlen Memorial Project hosted a diaper giveaway in Waukegan. The project plans to hold a giveaway in June that will be hosted in Mexico.