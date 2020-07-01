Family of teen killed by hit-and-run driver outraged over bond granted by judge

Frustration is mounting over the hit-and-run death of a 13-year-old bicyclist.

The boys' family and friends, and other cyclists, are protesting after the suspect in the case was granted bond.

Issac Martinez’s family is absolutely outraged that the judge set the driver's bond at $50,000. That means he only needs to post ten percent of that, or $5,000, to get out of jail, which he is expected to be able to do.

“I want justice for my son. I want justice for my son because it's not fair that he's getting out with a bail bond,” said Itzl Dirzo, Issac’s mother.

Issac was killed Sunday evening as he was riding his bike to his cousin's house on the far Southwest Side. Investigators say the driver -- 40-year-old Oscar Martinez Guerrero -- did not stop, provide aid or call authorities after striking the child with his vehicle.

Guerrero was arrested Sunday and charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and failure to report an accident. It all happened on the 8300 block of South Lawndale in the Ashburn neighborhood.

More than a dozen friends and family of Issac lined the street outside Cook County Jail on Wednesday night, holding signs critical of the bail amount. One said, "A burial is $15,000, why is his bond $5,000?”

“My baby's life is not worth $7,500. $5,000, dear Lord. I don't agree with that,” Dirzo said.

Guerrero is due back in court July 20.