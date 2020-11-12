Family asks for answers after 22-year-old was murdered

The family of a woman found murdered in a local forest preserve is asking for help in tracking down the killer.

There is now a $10,000 reward for the tip that leads to whoever killed 22-year-old Vanessa Ceja Ramirez.

Her cousin, Carolina Abrams, has a strong message for the person responsible for the heinous crime.

“If you are listening, you are a coward and a low life. You are truly the scum of the earth for what you have done,” said Abrams.

Ramirez’s family is heartbroken, and they are pleading for more tips.

“Vanessa Ceja Ramirez didn’t deserve anything of what happened to her. We need to keep sharing her story in an effort to capture the monster or monsters that did this horrific act,” the family said at a news conference.

Last Monday, Ramirez was with her family walking in the forest preserve, when she felt tired and said she'd meet them at the car.

She went missing, but her cellphone pinged to an apartment complex on 147th and Central Avenue in Oak Forest.

Two days later, a volunteer search crew found her body.

There are reports that police retrieved evidence from one of the apartment units in Oak Forest, however, authorities have remained tight-lipped about their ongoing investigation.

If you have a tip, you can call (800) U-TELL-US.