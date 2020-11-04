Body found amid search for woman last seen in Midlothian forest preserve

article

Authorities are working to identify a body found Wednesday at a Midlothian forest preserve, where a 22-year-old woman went missing days earlier.

Vanessa Ceja Ramirez was last seen Nov. 2 at a forest preserve in the south suburb, Midlothian police said in a statement.

She went missing after walking in the Midlothian Meadows Forest Preserve with her mother and a friend, according to the Missing Persons Awareness Network. She decided to turn back to the car mid-walk, and couldn’t be located or contacted after.

Authorities found a female body about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Midlothian Meadows, 153 Crawford St., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The body’s identity and cause of death haven’t been released.

The Cook County sheriff’s office said it’s conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Midlothian Meadows.

“At this time, the remains have not yet been positively identified. The investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said.