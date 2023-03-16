Family-owned coffee shop opens in Avondale with help of community development grant

A new business is bringing a blend of coffee and culture to Avondale.

Magnifico Coffee Roasters and Coffee Shop cut the ribbon on their new location at 3063 N. Milwaukee Thursday.

The family-owned business was able to open its doors thanks to money from the Chicago Recovery Plan's Community Development Grant Program.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the plan has brought more diversity and life to neighborhoods in need across the city.

"With community development grants we are strengthening local businesses and particularly the business corridors and enhancing neighborhood vitality, particularly in communities with a history of disinvestment," said Lightfoot.

Colombia native Angelica Acebedo and her family were one of 26 recipients of the city's community development grant.