Family-owned Dengeo's in Skokie has been serving Vienna beef hot dogs for decades.

Now, they have officially made it into the National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame!

Dengeo's is the 145th business to receive that honor, and on Tuesday, the restaurant treated everyone who came out for lunch!

The family has two other locations in Glenview and Buffalo Grove.