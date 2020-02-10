Family pleads for help, offers reward in search for hit-and-run driver who struck boy in Deerfield

The family of a 12-year-old boy seriously hurt in a hit-and-run last week in Deerfield is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the driver.

Chase Thompson was struck by a westbound vehicle about 7:10 p.m. Feb 7 near Deerfield Road and Beverly Place, Deerfield police said in a statement.

"He ran out of the house barefoot and with his fingers in his ears," said Thad Thompson, father. "He just didn't know what was going on and it all happened in a manner of seconds."

The driver didn’t stop and continued down Deerfield Road.

Thompson was found unresponsive in the road and taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with “extensive injuries,” police said. He was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Police said Thompson has special needs and is non-verbal, and left home without his family knowing.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading in a conviction or to assist the driver with legal fees, if he or she surrenders, police said.

"We do understand that this was an accident and you made a mistake in a moment of fear," said Thad Thompson, referring to the driver. "We can forgive that and to prove that we will put our money towards your defense. We want you to turn yourself in."

Police said the vehicle is a dark-colored 2013-2016 Ford Escape with an SEL or titanium trim. They believe the SUV might have visible damage to the passenger side headlight assembly, fender and grill.

Police say a vehicle similar to this one is wanted for striking 12-year-old Chase Thompson on Feb. 7, 2020 in Deerfield. This photo is for reference only. | Deerfield police

"You can clear your own conscience and help out son and help us and help a lot of other people if you just come forward," said Thad Thompson. "Please, we are begging you."

Anyone with information is asked to call Deerfield police at 847-945-8636.