Family pleads for help one year after pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles went missing

Wednesday marked one year since postal worker Kierra Coles was last seen.

The pregnant Chicago woman disappeared without a trace from East Chatham. But her family says they believe she's still alive.

Chicago police have been working with the U.S. Postal Inspection service to bring Kierra home. As of today, they say there is no new info regarding the case as her family, friends and co-workers hope to keep Kierra’s name alive.

Kierra Coles’ face adorns the walls of her mother's Englewood home. A full year since her daughter's disappearance, and she's hopeful her daughter and the baby she was carrying when she went missing will be found safe.

“Until the detectives or police tell me to come identify a body, to me she's alive,” said Karen Phillips.

Phillips last spoke to FOX 32 in the spring. That was around her daughter's due date, six months after she was seen on surveillance video near her home in East Chatham.

That same day, a sick call was placed into the post office where she worked, though her car was later found near her apartment with her purse, her cell phone, and a lunch for the day still inside.

Advertisement

Police suspect foul play in Kierra’s disappearance. A reward for information that brings Kierra home stands at $25,000.