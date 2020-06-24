Family remembers loved one who was fatally shot in South Chicago: ‘He was a gift’

A suspect has been taken into custody for the murders of two teens in South Chicago.

FOX 32 spoke with the family of one of the victims.

The family of 17-year-old Jasean Francis says the Hyde Park Academy High School soon-to-be senior wanted to play professional basketball.

"He never missed a day of school for elementary or high school. He wanted to be in school during COVID. He was a gift that was taken away from us too soon,” said Kenna Hoyle, the teen’s aunt.

The family still does not know why Jasean and his 16-year-old classmate Charles Riley were ambushed from behind and shot several times.

"The mom dropped him off. The mom of the birthday boy, drove them to the mall. Took them to the arcade. They wanted snacks. He wasn't a gang banger. He was a momma's boy,” said Latonya Pettit, the aunt of Jasean.

Jasean is his mother and father's youngest child, and their only boy. They did not let him out of their sight, in fear of the violence that plagues Chicago. But recently, they started easing the reigns.

Advertisement

"That's what was so hard for me to take in. Finally he could leave home and feel safe and try to be an actual kid and make friends and this is what happens,” Aunt Hoyle said.

Jasean will be laid to rest next Wednesday.