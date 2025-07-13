Family looking for Hyde Park woman after missing for more than 10 days

The Brief Felecia Bates, 49, who has mental disabilities and is without her phone, ID, or medication, has been missing since July 2 after last being seen boarding a CTA bus at 74th and Jeffrey. Her family says she urgently needs medical attention, including diabetes medication. Loved ones are urging anyone with information to contact Chicago Police.



Felecia Bates was last seen boarding a CTA bus. Her family says that she needs immediate medical attention.

What we know:

Bates, 49, doesn't have her cell phone, her medication, or any identification, according to family members.

Bates, who has mental disabilities, has been missing since July 2 and was last seen boarding a CTA bus at 74th and Jeffrey, wearing a burgundy shirt and blue pants.

Her family distributed flyers in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon begging for the public's help to find her.

"If you have seen something, say something," said Felecia's aunt Callie Logan. "She's in a need of her medication. She's a diabetic, and she has a significant medicine that she needs at this time. She has not had her medicine in over a week."

Family members said Bates lived with her mother, is introverted and does not have many friends.

Bates normally frequents Nicholas Park and Starbucks along East 53rd, but always comes back home. Relatives have visited local police stations and hospitals and are now growing weary.

What you can do:

If you know anything about her disappearance, please contact Chicago Police.