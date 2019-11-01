Family still searching for answers 4 years after daughter’s murder

Four years after an aspiring model was gunned down, a South Side family still has questions.



Kaylyn Pryor was shot and killed near her grandparents’ Englewood home and her killer is still out there.

Chicago Police continue to investigate this now 4-year-old homicide.

Her father, Alan Scott, said it's taken this long for him to accept the fact his baby girl isn't coming home.

“She was the loudest one in the house and so everything is still so quiet,” Scott said.

Sometimes Scott says he feels like it was yesterday when his baby girl was taken from him.

Police say aspiring model Kaylyn Pryor was not the intended target when she was gunned down a block from her grandparents' home in Englewood.

“Kaylyn’s blood was spilled right here and as far as I’m concerned her blood is still here stained on the street so I’m going to be here,” Scott said.

Advertisement

Scott recalls the day his daughter was shot another big case stole the headlines, when 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee was shot execution style.

Tyshawn's killers have been convicted. Kaylyn's killer is still out there.

"I know somebody knows something, I just want them to know that I haven't forgotten about it and I won't forget about it," Scott said.

Since that deadly day, Scott has become an advocate against gun violence and has a new focus, his granddaughter.

He says Gabriella Nicole share’s her aunt’s middle name and traits.

“She's a lively little girl like Kaylyn, really lively,” he said.

Scott says he will continue to post reward flyers every year until he has an answer.

“Every year [the flyers] are taken down," he said.

FOX 32: "And do you think it's because of the person behind [her murder]?"

"I think so. I think it is," Scott said. "I know he must be still in the neighborhood somewhere."

Scott plans to remember his daughter tomorrow on the anniversary of her death.

He will be back out at the scene near 74th and South May Street to pass out 500 flyers.

