Fans gather at Tito Jackson’s childhood home in Gary to remember legendary guitarist

The childhood home of Tito Jackson, his brother Michael and the entire Jackson family stands along 2300 Jackson St. in Gary, Indiana.

On Monday, many gathered outside the house to remember Tito as a down-to-earth individual, a devoted father, and a lover of music.

"So many have said, if he hadn't broken his father's guitar, there would be no Jackson five," noted long-time supporter Mother Diva.

Tito always humbly acknowledged his roots, referring to himself as "just a kid from Gary." As the group's guitarist, he developed his passion for music under the guidance of his father, Joe Jackson.

With Michael later achieving the title of "King of Pop," the Jacksons’ music became celebrated worldwide with hits like "ABC," "I Want You Back," and "I'll Be There."

Milford Hites, Tito’s childhood friend and one of the Jacksons' first drummers, recalls their early days.

"He's like family. We grew up right down the street. If we got into trouble, our mother's would both know about it before we got home," said Hites.

Tito released a solo album titled "Tito Time" in 2016 and continued to tour with some of his brothers in recent years. According to a spokesperson for sister Janet Jackson, Tito passed away from a heart attack while driving to Oklahoma from New Mexico on Sunday.