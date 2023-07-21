Fans pack Lake View bar to watch Team USA

A.J. Hudson's Public House in Lakeview was packed Friday night as fans watched Team USA begin its quest for a third straight World Cup victory.

A line for the bar was leading outside for much of the night.

"I like all the young players. It's a new generation, things are looking good," said one fan.

"The chemistry is unparalleled," said another. "They've played together for years and years. We've got some young people coming in that are pretty talented, so just a mix of chemistry and pure talent, you can't go wrong there."

They're confident the team will bring back an unprecedented third straight World Cup title.

"I feel pretty confident; they're a loaded squad," said another fan. "We're the best team in the world so I think we're going to pull out some good victories and represent the country well."

Fourteen World Cup rookies, joining veteran stars like forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, and the Chicago Red Stars' very own: Alyssa Naeher in goal.

"Working for the Red Stars and seeing her play not only for us but also for the U.S. Team, it's just so exciting to see her on this grand stage," said Rebecca Nau, Partnerships Manager for the Chicago Red Stars, who was at A.J. Hudson's promoting the team.

The Chicago Red Stars' Sept. 17 home game against Angel City will feature six players from the National Team.