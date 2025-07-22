'The Fantastic Four' arrives in the MCU with star power and heart

Marvel’s first family is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

When the MCU kicked off in 2008 with the original "Iron Man," fans became clamoring for Mr. Fantastic, The Human Touch, The Invisible Woman and The Thing to share the screen with the rest of their favorite Avengers – and they’ll get their wish when "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" clobbers its way into theaters on Friday.

The characters are being brought to life on the big screen by Hollywood’s hottest stars – Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach – who gave their Chicago exclusive interview to FOX 32! The four sat down with FOX 32’s Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the moment "Marvel’s First Family" truly became a family – only after their hilariously adorable co-star, their robot H.E.R.B.I.E crashed the set and stole the moment.

In regards to their first TRUE family moment, the four remembered the first time they got together and took the now iconic selfie – but Kirby revealed that that moment was actually the boys crashing her workout!

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" stretches its way into theaters on Friday, July 25th.