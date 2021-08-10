Stars of 'Fantasy Island' discuss reboot premiering Wednesday on FOX

It’s been off the air since 1984, but now the iconic TV series Fantasy Island is returning to FOX with a fresh new cast.

The series stars Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke, the great grandniece of Mr. Roarke, played by Ricardo Montalban in the original series.

FOX 32 Entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Sanchez and the stars of the new reboot about shooting on location in Puerto Rico – rather than the Burbank soundstage where they shot the original series.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"Imagine we’re in Puerto Rico," Sanchez said. "Ninety percent of it is outdoors. Puerto Rico is a paradise, it’s a beautiful place. So it feels like a fantasy."

Advertisement

FOX’s new reboot of Fantasy Island premieres on August 10 at 8 p.m.