Fashion Outlets of Chicago shooting suspect taken into custody

An 18-year-old man accused of shooting two people, killing one, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont last week has been taken into custody.

Jose G. Matias was taken into custody Wednesday at about 3:15 p.m.

An arrest warrant was issued for Matias Tuesday.

The shooting that took place on March 25 stemmed from an argument between two parties, which involved Joel Valdes and Matias.

On surveillance video near the food court, police say Matias is seen pulling out a firearm and shooting in the direction of Valdes.

Valdes was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 15-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander, was also shot.

She is currently recovering at home.

After the shooting, Matias left the mall in a Maroon 2008 Honda.

The vehicle was located by Cook County Sheriff's Police in Bellwood.

Witnesses also helped identify Matias as the shooter in the incident.