Rosemont mall shooting: Arrest warrant issued for Chicago man accused of shooting 2, killing 1, at outlet mall

An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two, one fatally, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall last week.

Rosemont police have identified the shooter as Jose G. Matias of Chicago.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two parties, which involved Joel Valdes and Matias.

On surveillance video near the food court, police say Matias is seen pulling out a firearm and shooting in the direction of Valdes.

Valdes was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 15-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander, was also shot.

She is currently recovering at home.

After the shooting, Matias left the mall in a Maroon 2008 Honda.

The vehicle was located by Cook County Sheriff's Police in Bellwood.

Witnesses also helped identify Matias as the shooter in the incident.

Police are asking if any person knows where Matias is located to contact the police department tip line at 224-585-2865.