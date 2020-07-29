Fast food restaurants robbed at gunpoint on the Northwest Side

Two fast food restaurants were robbed at gunpoint in July in Northwest Side neighborhoods, according to Chicago police.

In each incident someone walked into the restaurant, implied they were armed or flashed a gun, and demanded money from the register, police said.

The robberies happened about 8:50 p.m. July 24 in the 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue and about 7:45 p.m. July 27 in the 4000 block of North Narragansett Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.