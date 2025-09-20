Expand / Collapse search

Buffalo Grove crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  September 20, 2025 11:40am CDT
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A crash on north suburban Buffalo Grove on Friday evening left an 18-year-old motorcyclist dead.
    • The motorcyclist was identified as Jeremi Klodzinski.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A crash in north suburban Buffalo Grove left a teenage motorcyclist dead on Friday evening.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, occurred around 5:40 p.m. along Buffalo Grove Road at University Drive, according to the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the motorcyclist, who was taken to a nearby hospital and died.

The motorcyclist was identified as Jeremi Klodzinski.

The driver of the pick-up truck did not have any apparent injuries and was cooperating with the investigation into the crash, police said.

A section of Buffalo Grove Road was closed to traffic for around four hours after the crash.

Police have not determined the cause of the crash.

No charges or citations were issued as of Saturday morning.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

NewsBuffalo Grove