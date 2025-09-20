Buffalo Grove crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead, police say

The Brief A crash on north suburban Buffalo Grove on Friday evening left an 18-year-old motorcyclist dead. The motorcyclist was identified as Jeremi Klodzinski.



A crash in north suburban Buffalo Grove left a teenage motorcyclist dead on Friday evening.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, occurred around 5:40 p.m. along Buffalo Grove Road at University Drive, according to the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the motorcyclist, who was taken to a nearby hospital and died.

The motorcyclist was identified as Jeremi Klodzinski.

The driver of the pick-up truck did not have any apparent injuries and was cooperating with the investigation into the crash, police said.

A section of Buffalo Grove Road was closed to traffic for around four hours after the crash.

Police have not determined the cause of the crash.

No charges or citations were issued as of Saturday morning.