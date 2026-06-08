Fatal Chicago shooting under investigation after man found wounded in vehicle: police

The Brief A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday in West Garfield Park. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died. Area Four detectives are investigating; no arrests have been announced.



A man died after being found shot inside a car early Monday morning on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the victim was discovered around 12:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Kinzie Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.

What we don't know:

The age and identity of the victim is still unknown, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced as Area Four detectives investigate the death as a homicide.