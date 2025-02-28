Expand / Collapse search
Fatal crash reported on I-80/94 in NW Indiana

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  February 28, 2025 9:46am CST
Gary
FOX 32 Chicago

Fatal crash reported on I-80/94 in NW Indiana

One person died in a crash involving an Indiana Department of Transportation truck Friday morning on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana.

GARY, Ind. - One person died in a crash involving an Indiana Department of Transportation truck Friday morning on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana.

What we know:

A car crashed into the truck around 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Grant Street in Gary, according to Indiana State Police.

The two right lanes of eastbound I-94 are closed as crews clear the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released. It was not immediately clear what circumstances led up to the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

GaryTrafficNews