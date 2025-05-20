Fatal crash on I-88 stalls rush hour traffic in DuPage County
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A fatal crash on Interstate 88 closed all westbound lanes for multiple hours on Tuesday morning in DuPage County.
Deadly I-88 crash
What we know:
The crash happened between two vehicles just before 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 near Route 53, according to Illinois State Police.
One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, police said.
All westbound lanes of I-88 were closed for the investigation and clean-up.
They were reopened as of a little after 8 a.m., ISP said.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the person who died in the crash.
No details have been given on how the crash occurred or if weather played a factor.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.