Fatal crash on I-88 stalls rush hour traffic in DuPage County

A fatal crash on Interstate 88 closed all westbound lanes for multiple hours on Tuesday morning in DuPage County.

Deadly I-88 crash

What we know:

The crash happened between two vehicles just before 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 near Route 53, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, police said.

All westbound lanes of I-88 were closed for the investigation and clean-up.

They were reopened as of a little after 8 a.m., ISP said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died in the crash.

No details have been given on how the crash occurred or if weather played a factor.