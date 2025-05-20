Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash on I-88 stalls rush hour traffic in DuPage County

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  May 20, 2025 6:23am CDT
DuPage County
FOX 32 Chicago
Fatal crash on I-88 stalls rush hour traffic in DuPage County

Fatal crash on I-88 stalls rush hour traffic in DuPage County

A fatal crash on Interstate 88 closed all westbound lanes Tuesday morning in DuPage County.

The Brief

    • A crash involving two vehicles shut down all westbound lanes of I-88 near Route 53 early Tuesday in DuPage County.
    • One person was killed at the scene, and another was hospitalized with injuries.
    • The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and traffic was diverted to I-355.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A fatal crash on Interstate 88 closed all westbound lanes for multiple hours on Tuesday morning in DuPage County.

Deadly I-88 crash

What we know:

The crash happened between two vehicles just before 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 near Route 53, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, police said.

All westbound lanes of I-88 were closed for the investigation and clean-up.

They were reopened as of a little after 8 a.m., ISP said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died in the crash.

No details have been given on how the crash occurred or if weather played a factor.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

DuPage CountyTrafficNews