2 killed in crash involving school bus in Kane County

Police are investigating after a fatal crash involving a school bus loaded with young children occurred in Kane County.

The crash occurred near Empire Road and Route 47 at about 3:45 p.m.

According to preliminary information, a 2013 Lexus SUV was traveling east on Empire Road and struck the rear of a school bus with 24 students and one bus driver on board.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says there were no fatalities on the school bus.

There were four occupants in the vehicle that struck the school bus. It appears there were no attempts to slow down at the time of the crash.

A man and a woman were transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.

Another man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Central Community Unit School District 301 also released a tweet Monday afternoon stating that all students were safe and released to their families.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.