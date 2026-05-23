1 killed, 1 hurt in I-94 crash with truck in Chicago’s suburbs, ISP says

One person was killed and another injured in a crash involving a semi-truck early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in north suburban Gurnee.

What we know:

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. on I-94 westbound just south of IL-120, according to the Illinois State Police.

Two occupants were taken to a local hospital with injuries, police said.

One of the occupants died.

Three lanes of the highway were closed due to the crash but they reopened by 11 a.m., ISP said.

What we don't know:

ISP did not provide further details, including the severity of the other victim's injuries.

It was unclear how the crash occurred.