Man killed in Illinois crash was driving stolen car, had open whiskey bottle in lap: sheriff

A fatal head-on crash early Wednesday in Ingleside left one driver dead, sent another to the hospital and delayed the start of the school day at South Middle School.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 5 a.m. to Route 134 east of North Catherine Street. A Honda sedan traveling westbound veered into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound GMC work truck head-on.

The Honda’s driver, whose identity is not yet known, died at the scene. Investigators said an open bottle of whiskey was found in his lap, and the vehicle had been reported stolen Tuesday from a gym in Fox Lake.

The truck's driver, a 44-year-old Johnsburg man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is cooperating with investigators, officials said.

School impact:

Because the crash blocked the entrances to South Middle School, located near the crash site at 25775 W Highway 134, the district delayed the start of classes by three hours.

Buses and drop-off times were shifted later in the morning, while dismissal times stayed the same. Morning preschool and before-school activities were canceled.

What's next:

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy, and the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.