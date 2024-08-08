Pedestrian killed in Lake County crash

A suburban man was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night in unincorporated Wauconda.

The 39-year-old was trying to cross Route 12 on foot around 9 p.m. when he was hit by a Toyota Camry near Old Rand Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A Lake County sheriff's deputy performed CPR on the victim who regained a pulse and was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released but officials said he was from Arlington Heights.

Officials said the 68-year-old man driving the Camry did not see the pedestrian when he struck him.

An autopsy is underway by the Lake county Coroner's Office.