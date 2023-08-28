Man, 63, dies after being ejected from moped in NW Indiana crash

A man died after being ejected from a moped during a crash Monday morning in Newton County, Indiana.

Around 5:44 a.m., the 63-year-old was driving a moped eastbound on State Road 16 near County Road 300 Eastwhen he was struck from behind by another vehicle going the same direction. The man was ejected from the moped and landed in the westbound lane, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found him unresponsive in the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released, pending notification of kin.

The driver of the striking vehicle told police she did not see the moped in front of her in the dark. A witness also said the moped's lights were very dim, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.