Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down Edens Expressway in Lincolnwood

Illinois State Police were investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 94 in Lincolnwood early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Edens Expressway near Touhy Avenue around 6:29 a.m. According to state police, a pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

As a result of the accident, I-94 northbound remains closed, and traffic is being diverted onto Peterson Avenue.

Illinois State Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The investigation into this fatal incident is ongoing.