Cook County guaranteed income program boosted financial security, survey finds

The Brief Cook County's guaranteed income program helped recipients feel more financially stable and less stressed, according to a survey. The county's two-year program sent $500 checks with no strings attached to 3,250 households. Cook County officials said a committee will be formed to evaluate next steps for a potential long-term guaranteed income program.



The Cook County government’s guaranteed income pilot program helped its thousands of recipients feel more financially stable and less stressed, according to a survey of participants.

The two-year program, which launched in 2022 and ended in January of this year, provided $500 checks with no strings attached to 3,250 households, according to the county.

About $42 million in federal pandemic relief funds were used to finance the payments.

More stability, less stress

What we know:

The county sent questionnaires to all participants.

The responses indicated "significant positive impacts" for participants, the county said:

75% reported feeling more financially secure

94% experienced a financial emergency or unexpected expense and used program funds to manage it

73% of participants believed the payments will continue to impact them after the program ends

56% reported reduced stress

70% say the program had a positive impact on their mental health

The county said the most common types of expenses participants used the money on were food, rent, utilities, and transportation.

What's next:

Going forward, the county will form an advisory committee to guide what officials called the next phase of the program.

The committee, which will be comprised of policy experts, is tasked with "guiding the upcoming planning process," including exploring long-term funding for a future guaranteed income program, the county said.

What they're saying:

Officials said the findings of the survey and the significant interest when the pilot launched, with more than 230,000 applicants, showed the need for economic relief in the county.

"We launched the Promise Pilot to test a simple but powerful idea: that direct cash support helps residents live healthier, more stable lives," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in a statement. "Now, thanks to promising early results and the dedication of our partners and participants, we are ready to take the next step. This advisory committee will help us build future guaranteed income programming rooted in research, equity and dignity."

One program participant shared their experience.

"Getting those checks was like I jump-started adulthood. For the first time, I could budget, fix my car, and take a job that was a better fit for me at the time. I even threw a birthday party for my son without sacrificing anything," said Nikita Smith Jr., in a statement. "I’ve believed in guaranteed income since I saw one of the first programs work in Stockton, CA. Being part of this pilot felt like something I manifested and I’m proud that Cook County is continuing this work."