Father accused of kidnapping his son in Plainfield, Illinois

A man was taken into custody after he allegedly abducted his son from a home in Plainfield, Illinois.

On Monday around 9 a.m., Plainfield police responded to a report of a kidnapping at a home in the 12900 block of Cypress Lane.

Police say the suspect, who has not been identified because he has yet to be charged, entered the home and took his 5-year-old son. Before fleeing in his silver Saturn SUV, the father told the mother he was going to harm himself and the child, police said.

A short time later, the man was pulled over by police in the area of Route 30 and Lily Cache Road. During the traffic stop, police say the father fled on foot leaving his uninjured son in the vehicle.

At around 4:15 p.m., a man called police saying he saw another man who matched the description of the father in the area of Route 59 and Fort Beggs Drive. Police responded, located the father and took him into custody without incident.

The man was transported to a local area hospital for a medical evaluation, police said.