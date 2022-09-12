Father and 10-year-old son dead, daughter hospitalized after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

A father and his 10-year-old son died, and the man's 6-year-old daughter was hospitalized from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Inverness.

The mother of the children notified police that her estranged husband has not returned their children at the scheduled time after visitation, Inverness police said.

The man and his two children were found unconscious about 4:20 p.m. inside the home located in the 2200 block of Palatine Road, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Woo Chang, 41, his 10-year-old son, Austin Chang, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Chang's 6-year-old daughter was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police said it appeared all three victims were overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside the home.

Autopsies were scheduled for Monday.