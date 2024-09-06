Chicago pastor steps aside as DCFS investigates child molestation allegations

An investigation has been launched into allegations of child exploitation and molestation by a Chicago associate pastor.

Archdiocese Cardinal Blase J. Cupich sent letters to the parishes of St. Josaphat and St. Paul of the Cross, saying Father Martin Nyberg is being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Cupich said Nyberg "strenuously denies" the allegations.

"In keeping with our policies, we reported the allegations to civil authorities and offered assistance to the accusers," Cupich said in the letter. "I asked Father Nyberg to step aside from ministry until civil authorities have completed their investigations and our Independent Review Board has presented its recommendations to me. Father Nyberg agreed to cooperate fully with this process, and we will provide him with pastoral assistance as he awaits its outcome."

Nyberg has served the St. Josaphat Parish since July 1. He previously served as a deacon for the St. Paul of the Cross Parish from June 1, 2023, to May 17 of this year.

The Archdiocese is asking anyone who has been sexually abused by a priest, deacons or religious employee to come forward.