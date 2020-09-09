Father speaks after 8-year-old dies from shooting

Eight-year-old Dajore Wilson was DAndre Wilson's only daughter.

Wilson was behind the wheel of a Suburau Monday night. His 8-year-old daughter, Dajore Wilson, was in the back with her mother, and a friend of Wilson's was in the front seat when a black Dodge Charger pulled up behind them at a red light on 47th and Union.

When the light turned green, the passenger got out and that’s when all hell broke loose.

“I drove off and they were still shooting. Boom, I hit the tree,” said Wilson. “Dajore got shot, she grabbed her and held her out the car.”

Dajore died at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Wilson was shot too.

“I got shot right here, went through my chest. I hit the tree and broke my entire femur bone in half. My friend next to me said she was hit,” said Wilson.

A vigil was held in Dajore’s honor. Her mother was at the vigil, but didn’t want to be filmed. She was also injured from the crash.

Wilson says he has no idea who would do this.

"I am not gang affiliated, and I don’t gang bang,” he said. “These them young boys and they stupid. They so thirsty for clout to say they shot a gun."

Dajore has a twin brother, a 6-year-old brother and a 10-year-old brother.

The family hasn’t figured out how to tell them their little sister isn’t coming back.

"Somebody know something. I want justice for Dajore,” said Wilson.