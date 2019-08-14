FBI: Body found in Illinois forest preserve believed to be missing Gary woman

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sidne-Nichole Buchanan is missing.

A body found in an Illinois forest preserve is believed to be a 27-year-old woman from Gary, Indiana, who went missing last month and may have been kidnapped, according to the FBI.

The body was found in the Thornton-Lansing Road Forest Preserve in the south suburbs, the FBI said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. No other information has been released since the discovery.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park, Illinois. After not having contact with her, Buchanan's family reported her missing the following Monday.

The FBI was initially offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655.