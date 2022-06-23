FBI Chicago warns of increasing cyber attacks in Illinois

Illinois continues to be one of the hardest hit states for malicious cyber activity, ranking seventh last year for most victim losses at $184.9 million.

On Thursday, FOX 32 sat down with FBI officials to discuss the growing threat of cybercrime.

Experts say as digital platforms continue to evolve and the number of devices connected to the internet around the globe grows, instances of cyber-attacks are becoming even more prevalent.

The FBI not only investigates cyber-security threats to the US government and private businesses, but also to the general public.

"There's some kind of cyber apparatus being used in almost every crime today — whether it's violent crime, narcotics, complex financial crimes, domestic terrorism, international terrorism," said FBI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. "Generally there is some computer being used or some type of digital platform being used. So it's critical for us to educate the public."

FBI officials say there are easy ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim of online cyber schemes and attacks, including updating your computer and phone software regularly.

This will help prevent attackers from accessing loopholes they find in outdated hardware.