FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents

The FBI Chicago has issued a warning about a scam targeting older Illinoisans while they're on their computers.

Here's how the scam works.

Your computer screen will freeze up and a pop-up will appear, saying your computer has been "hacked" and then advising you to call a well-known software company for "tech support."

But when victims call the number, it's just another criminal posing as a bank employee or someone from the Social Security Administration. They're then convincing people to transfer money under the guise of protecting it and the FBI says people are losing a lot of cash.

"Imagine being older and retired and losing $1 million of your savings. That's not a place where a lot of people can afford to be. And that's why we're doing it right now. We're seeing the need for it now. Call your mother, call your father, call your grandparents, just let them know, once the pop-up appears on your screen, that's where the problem is," said Siobhan Johnson, FBI Special Agent and Public Affairs Officer.

If you see the pop-up with the phony alert, you're advised to disconnect from the internet immediately. Do not shut down or restart the computer, just disconnect the internet connection and call someone to help you scan the computer for malware.