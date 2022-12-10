FBI looking for two men who robbed a Bank of America in Buffalo Grove

article

Two people robbed a Bank of America in Buffalo Grove on Saturday.

The FBI said that the robbery happened at 12:30 p.m. at 55 West Lake Cook Road.

The suspects were two males, one older and one younger, both Black, wearing dark clothing.

They threatened staff with two handguns and attacked an employee.

The FBI said tips can be submitted via tips.fbi.gov.



