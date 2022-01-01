Expand / Collapse search

FBI looking for bank robber who struck in Chicago suburbs on New Year's Eve

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Illinois - The FBI is looking for a bank robber who struck in a Chicago suburb on New Year's Eve.

The robbery happened at 3:13 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 163 N. York Road in Elmhurst.

The robber was described as a Black man, possibly in his 40's, about 5'8" tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark shoes, a gray and black zip-up jacket, black beanie, gray/light wash jeans, blue surgical mask and sunglasses.

Tips can be reported at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips@fbi.gov.

