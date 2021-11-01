FBI: Man robbed Chase Bank in Calumet City, still at large

The FBI is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Calumet City, Illinois.

Shortly after noon, the FBI responded to a Chase Bank on River Oaks Drive for a robbery. Authorities say the suspect threatened to have a gun, but never showed one.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with a slim build. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a blue hat with a crocodile logo, jeans and a black facemask.

Suspect

The suspect is still at large after fleeing the bank in a black Kia K5 with possible Ohio plates.

Suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI Chicago at 312-421-6700.

Tips can be reported online at tips.fbi.gov.