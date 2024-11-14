FBI releases photos of 'John Doe 49' in search for clues on child exploitation case

article

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who may have information about a child victim involved in an ongoing sexual exploitation case.

The man, referred to as "John Doe 49," was initially recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The video is believed to have been produced on or before July 2024.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The FBI has released photographs and an informational poster of John Doe 49 in hopes of gathering leads on his identity.

Anyone with information about this individual is encouraged to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).