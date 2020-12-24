FBI searching for person who robbed bank in suburban LaGrange

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help locating a man who is wanted for robbing a bank Wednesday in suburban LaGrange.

About 4:20 p.m. a male walked into a BMO Harris, in the 1000 block of South LsGrange Avenue, wearing a gray hoodie fully zipped and pulled tightly around his face, a disposable mask, dark-colored pants and white sneakers, the FBI said.

He passed a teller a note and demanded money.

Detectives describe him as being a Black man, about 6-foot-1, with a medium build.