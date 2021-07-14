FBI seeking man who may have information in child sexual assault

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help identifying a man who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Photographs and an informational poster about the unidentified man, known only as "John Doe 44," are being shared with the public Wednesday.

The initial video of the man shown with a child was first recorded in February, the FBI said. The video depicting "John Doe 44" is believed to have been recorded before November 2018.

The FBI described "John Doe 44" as a white male, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, with light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video.

Audio of "John Doe 44" saying what may be "9 years old" can be heard here.

Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov or at a toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).