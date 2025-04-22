FBI seeks Aurora bank robbery suspect

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photos from the FBI

The Brief The FBI and Aurora police are searching for a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank Monday afternoon on Ogden Avenue. T he suspect, described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s, fled on foot after demanding cash from a teller. No injuries were reported, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the FBI.



The FBI and local police in Aurora are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in the west suburb.

The backstory:

The bank robbery took place around 2:26 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank located at 2998 Ogden Avenue in Aurora.

A Black man in his late 20s to early 30s allegedly demanded a bank teller hand him cash. He was described as between 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall.

The suspect was wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie, black sweatpants and brown work boots. He fled the scene on foot and is currently at large, according to the FBI.

Officials said there were no reported injuries in the bank robbery.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to submit a tip anonymously at (312) 421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.

Any additional information will be posted to the FBI's website.