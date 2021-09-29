FBI seeks suspect in Lisle bank robbery

The FBI is looking for a male suspected of robbing the Old Second Bank on Tuesday in west suburban Lisle.

About 11:50 a.m., the robber walked into the bank at 3101 Ogden Ave. and handed a note to a teller demanding money, according to the FBI. He did not display a weapon or imply he had one.

After the robbery, the suspect fled in a car, the FBI said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERT

The FBI says this person is wanted for robbing the Old Second Bank in Lisle on Sept. 28, 2021. (FBI)

The suspect was described as a white male, standing 5-foot-9 or slightly taller with a think to average build. He was wearing a black beanie, a black hooded jacket, dark gloves, black pants and a black face mask.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.