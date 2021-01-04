FBI, Wilmette police search for suspects in Byline Bank robbery

article

Local and federal authorities are searching for two people suspected of robbing a bank Monday in north suburban Wilmette.

About 2:45 p.m., two men wearing "COVID type masks" walked into the Byline Bank, 3245 Lake Ave., and passed the teller a note demanding money, implying they had a weapon, Wilmette police said.

Once the teller handed over the money, the suspects, believed to be about 20 years old, got into a lime-green Dodge Challenger and fled, police said.

The FBI and Wilmette police are investigating the robbery.