FDA approves new blood test for colorectal cancer screening

In a significant advancement for cancer screening, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a blood test named Shield for detecting colorectal cancer.

This development is seen as a major step in increasing screening rates for colorectal cancer, the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

Shield requires only a blood sample and is capable of identifying cancers at an early, often curable stage. The test is approved for individuals aged 45 and older who have an average risk of colon cancer. While it has been commercially available, FDA approval is expected to broaden its accessibility and improve insurance coverage.

Dr. Shikha Jain, an oncologist at the University of Illinois Chicago, highlighted the importance of the test in encouraging screenings among those hesitant to undergo colonoscopies.

"There's a lot of people who have early-stage cancers that are getting missed because they aren’t going for the colonoscopy. So the hope is we can get early-stage people by getting this test early on. If there is something abnormal, then they can go for the next step, which would be a colonoscopy," said Jain.

In clinical trials, the Shield test detected 83% of colon cancers but only 13% of dangerous polyps. In comparison, colonoscopies identify 95% of such polyps. Despite this difference, doctors believe Shield offers a valuable alternative for patients at average risk.

The Shield blood test is expected to become available within two weeks, with insurance coverage anticipated to follow. This new option is hoped to improve early detection rates and reduce the burden of colorectal cancer nationwide.