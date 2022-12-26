FDA changing packaging for Plan B pills

The FDA is changing the packaging for Plan B pills to clarify that it is not an abortion pill.

Plan B is also called the morning-after pill.

The agency wants to clarify that it's an emergency contraceptive used to decrease the chances of pregnancy after unprotected sex.

It stops or delays eggs from being released from the ovary if taken within 72 hours after sex.

However, the FDA says users will often believe it is used for abortion.

They say it doesn't work if the woman is already pregnant.